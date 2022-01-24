2021 REPORT: East Texas home to higher mortality rates compared to the state, country

East Texans experienced higher mortality rates compared to the state and the country, according to recent data.

The Health Status of Northeast Texas Public Health Report found that in 2019 those between the ages of 35 and 44 saw an increasing risk of mortality in the area. In the COVID-19 category, 2021 data reflected that if Northeast Texas were a state, it would rank lowest of all states in the country in COVID-19 vaccination and mortality rates.

The study was released last week by the UT Health Science Center at UT Tyler. The first edition of The Health Status of Northeast Texas was released in 2016 and served as an important reference for stakeholders interested in promoting health in the area and in addressing geographic health disparities in Texas.