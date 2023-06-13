x
POLICE: East Texas woman bit mall security guard who tried to stop her from stealing from The Buckle

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars for reportedly biting a mall security guard who tried to stop her from stealing.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Crosby McClendon was arrested on a robbery charge after she bit a mall security guard who attempted to stop her from stealing $146 in clothing from The Buckle. 

Police say McClendon was also arrested on the following charges:

  • Parole violation
  • Bond surrender
  • Bail jumping
  • Forgery of a financial instrument
  • Open container
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

She was booked into the Angelina County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

   

