POLICE: East Texas woman bit mall security guard who tried to stop her from stealing from The Buckle

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars for reportedly biting a mall security guard who tried to stop her from stealing.
According to the Lufkin Police Department, Crosby McClendon was arrested on a robbery charge after she bit a mall security guard who attempted to stop her from stealing $146 in clothing from The Buckle.
Police say McClendon was also arrested on the following charges:
- Parole violation
- Bond surrender
- Bail jumping
- Forgery of a financial instrument
- Open container
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
She was booked into the Angelina County Jail. Her bond has not been set.