POLICE: East Texas woman bit mall security guard who tried to stop her from stealing from The Buckle

She was booked into the Angelina County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars for reportedly biting a mall security guard who tried to stop her from stealing.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Crosby McClendon was arrested on a robbery charge after she bit a mall security guard who attempted to stop her from stealing $146 in clothing from The Buckle.

Police say McClendon was also arrested on the following charges:

Parole violation

Bond surrender

Bail jumping

Forgery of a financial instrument

Open container

Possession of drug paraphernalia