REPORT: Fatal shooting at Longview restaurant followed fight involving phone

Rashandra Godfrey, 37, remains in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $52,500, charged with murder in Michael Bauchum's death. She also is charged with fail to identify fugitive intent give false info.

Longview Detective Tyler Webb described a statement Godfrey made to him in a report he wrote about her arrest. She told the detective she and Bauchum were in a relationship between September 2022 until about two weeks before the shooting. They had gone to breakfast that morning at the Waffle House on Estes Parkway and began to argue after Bauchum looked through Godfrey's phone.