OFFICIALS: Wood County Sheriff's Office arrests woman for shooting man in face

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for reportedly shooting a man in the face.
According to the WCSO, around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of FM 312.
When officials arrived on scene, they say they learned a woman shot a man in the face.
The victim was coherent and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail.
Names are being withheld at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.