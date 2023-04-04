OFFICIALS: Wood County Sheriff's Office arrests woman for shooting man in face

The victim was coherent and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for reportedly shooting a man in the face.

According to the WCSO, around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of FM 312.

When officials arrived on scene, they say they learned a woman shot a man in the face.

The victim was coherent and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail.