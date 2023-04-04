POLICE: Lufkin man shot, killed while answering knock at door

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a man was gunned down around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mayberry St. when he went to answer a knock at the door.

"Family members who were in another room at the time immediately called 911," police said. "They told officers they did not see or hear the suspect."

Police do not know if the shooter got away on foot or drove off in a vehicle.