Local fire department calling for water bottle donations from community

The Clarksville City-Warren City Volunteer Fire Department is calling for water bottle donations.
The joint fire department is calling for the community to donate water, either in bottles or jugs, to the fire station. The firefighters are in need of portable water bottles to stay hydrated while out in the field fighting fires.
For those that are wanting to donate bottled or jugs of water, they can either call (903) 844-9992 for members of the station to pick it up or they can be dropped directly off at the station.