Local fire department calling for water bottle donations from community

The joint fire department is calling for the community to donate water, either in bottles or jugs, to the station.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSVILLE CITY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in April 2022.

The Clarksville City-Warren City Volunteer Fire Department is calling for water bottle donations.

The joint fire department is calling for the community to donate water, either in bottles or jugs, to the fire station. The firefighters are in need of portable water bottles to stay hydrated while out in the field fighting fires.