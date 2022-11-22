Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages

Officials said the fire is believed to have started from ashes that were discarded earlier by a resident in a plastic trash after cleaning out the fireplace.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview.

When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic.

Officials said it took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

There were no injuries reported and five residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to LFD.