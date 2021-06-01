First responders revive dog found in Lufkin house fire

The dog responded to being given oxygen and was taken to a local vet for treatment. At this time, the dog's condition is unknown.

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials are investigating a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Fire Department, the fire broke out at a house in the 400 block of Pershing Ave. just after 4:10 p.m.

Officials say the homeowner returned from running errands to find her house was full of smoke. Though she wanted to go inside to look for her dog, the smoke prevented her from doing so.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames near the back door. They quickly knocked down the flames and began searching the home for the woman’s dog. The dog was found unresponsive a short time later and a firefighter gave her oxygen.

The dog responded to being given oxygen and was taken to a local vet for treatment. At this time, the dog's condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.