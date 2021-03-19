FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Smash Burger

Crispy, juicy it's everything a person could want in a burger. This week's Food Friday with Favian we're cooking up smash burgers.

TEXAS, USA — The smash burger is a great combination of crispy and juicy that we all strive for in a meal.

The hamburger itself can trace its roots all the way to Athens, Texas, where the hamburger was invented in the 1880s by a man named Fletcher Davis aka Uncle Fletch.

According to Texas Monthly, the legend goes that Uncle Fletch took his sandwich from a small café on the Henderson County courthouse square to the 1904 World’s Fair, in St. Louis. And there it was dubbed the hamburger.

Paris, Texas and Athens also have a huge part in the naming of what we call french fries. Davis mentioned to a New York Tribune reporter that the idea to serve fried potatoes came from a friend of his in Paris, according to the Texas Monthly article. Davis was speaking of Paris, Texas. The reporter wrote that the hamburger was best served with "french fried potatoes."

And so here we are. Hungry and reading to make our own burger.

The beautiful thing about a burger is it's simple and quick to make.

Ingredients:

Ground beef

Salt

Pepper

Onion

Cheese of choice

Vegetables of choice

Start by placing oil into a pan and place on medium high heat.

Next, take a couple slices of onion and place into the hot pan until brown. Once brown move into center of pan.

In a separated pan lightly but surface and bring to medium high heat and place hamburger buns on until toasted.

Take the ground beef and roll into a boll of desired size. Place the meat on top of the onions and smash into a patty.

Season the patty with salt and pepper before flipping.

Once flipped place cheese on the patty and let melt.

Finally, place on bottom bun and dress with vegetables and condiments.