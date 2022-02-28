Two former Nacogdoches correctional officers have been indicted

Facing charges of second-degree and state-jail felonies for misconduct.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two former Nacogdoches County correctional officers have been indicted on felony charges for misconduct during their time as employees at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Stephanie Moore, 28, and Jamie Stephens, 19, were both indicted on two counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody by a Nacogdoches County grand jury.

Moore was hired as a correctional officer in April 2021 and Stephens was hired in June 2021.

In August 2021, Stephens was accused of improper activity and placed on administrative leave.

Allegations against Moore were made in January 2022, and she was immediately put on administrative leave.

An investigation was conducted by detectives within the NCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers also investigated the allegations against Moore. Texas Rangers are routinely assigned to investigate incidents in correctional facilities throughout the state.

The investigation information was turned over to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, and both individuals were terminated from their jobs.

Moore was terminated in August 2021 and Stephens was terminated in January 2022.

Moore's charges are second-degree felonies and her bond was set at $100,000.

Stephen's charges are state-jail felonies and her bond was set at $50,000.

On Monday, February 28, 2022 both were arrested and bonded out of the Nacogdoches County jail.