Former Smith County constable chief deputy gets probation after pleading guilty to stealing while serving 2021 eviction notice

LaQuenda Banks, who was Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office chief deputy, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court Thursday morning.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in December 2022.

A former Smith County constable chief deputy was sentenced to 18 months' probation after pleading guilty Thursday morning in connection with stealing while serving an eviction notice alongside former Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.

LaQuenda Banks, who was a Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office chief deputy, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court after she previously testified during Traylor-Harris' trial in December 2022. The 18-month probation sentence was then handed down.

Banks, Traylor-Harris and former Smith County Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges for accusations of stealing items from a Tyler home in late January 2021 while issuing an eviction.

Traylor-Harris was convicted on a theft by a public servant charge and sentenced to five years' probation in December. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. If he breaks that probation, he would go to a state jail facility for two years.

In August, Holman was found not guilty of the same theft charge during a trial. Banks also testified in Holman's trial.

Banks' attorney Brett Harrison said on Thursday she received probation for the official oppression charge, which is a misdemeanor, and the prosecution agreed to drop the felony theft by a public servant charge through the guilty plea.

Harrison said Banks received no deals prior to or in exchange for her testimony in both Holman and Traylor-Harris' trials.

"She is obviously remorseful for her actions," Harrison said.

Arrest documents said Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, showed Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing from a home during an eviction.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

During her testimony at Traylor-Harris' trial, Banks said on the stand she felt "forced" to take the items and if she didn't do it, she would've gotten fired.

In the video, Banks can be seen in the video rummaging through items in the house and unloading items that were stuffed into her shirt into the constable vehicle. While looking back on the stand, Banks said what they did was wrong.