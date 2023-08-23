Former Smith County constable deputy found not guilty of 2021 theft accusations

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in December 2022.
A former Smith County constable deputy was found not guilty on allegations of stealing while being a part of an eviction notice in 2021.
Jurors acquitted former Smith County Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman Wednesday afternoon in connection with a theft by a public servant in charge, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.
The trial began Tuesday morning.
The charge centered around an incident involving former Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was convicted of stealing objects from a Tyler residence in late January 2021 while issuing an eviction.
Holman was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges along with Traylor-Harris and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.
Arrest documents alleged Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, showed Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing from a home during an eviction.
The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.
Traylor-Harris was sentenced to five years' probation in December 2022 following a guilty verdict during a trial for property theft by a public servant. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. If he breaks that probation, he would go to a state jail facility for two years.
In January, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved Traylor-Harris' letter of resignation.
Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed as interim constable on July 9, 2022 when Traylor-Harris was awaiting trial at the time. Following Traylor-Harris' resignation, Caraway took the oath of office to officially become Pct. 1 constable.
Banks’ charges of theft and official oppression remain pending.