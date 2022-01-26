City of Gladewater issues water boil notice

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The City of Gladewater sent out a public notice for residents to boil water on January 25, 2022.

Due to low water pressure and mechanical malfunctions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system in the City of Gladewater, PWS TX09200001, to notify customers that they need to boil water before consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. Water should be brought to a rolling boil that lasts for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling water, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.