Great Texas Balloon Race moving all 2022 events inside Longview

Next year’s Great Texas Balloon Race is scheduled June 17 through 19 at the Longview Convention Complex, according to the statement.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Great Texas Balloon Race officials announced Friday that next year’s event will be returning to its origins — all flights, features and entertainment will be inside the city of Longview.

In June, race officials hosted a modified event with three mornings of competition flights over Longview and two evenings of ascensions inside the city limits. According to a statement from the Great Texas Balloon Race board, the response was “overwhelmingly positive," which led organizers to bring the event back inside the city.

“The Great Texas Balloon Race has been a favorite event in Longview for many years and has really become one of the things that makes us unique and special as a community,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. “We’re excited that the event organizers have decided to host more aspects of the event within Longview this coming year.”