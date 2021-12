According to the Texas Dept. of Transportation (TxDOT), a hydraulic oil spill has occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 861, just south of State Highway 294 in Elkhart.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Hazmat crews are responding to an oil spill in Anderson County.

Both lanes of the roadway are covered in oil and shit down at this time.