Henderson ISD mourning loss of beloved high school student

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

According to HISD, high school junior Josh Simpson Henderson tragically passed away. Details as to what caused Simpson's death have not been made available at this time.

"He will be missed by his fellow teammates as well as friends, teachers and staff," HISD said.

The district says counselors will be available Tuesday at the high school for any student or staff member who wants to meet with them.