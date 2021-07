If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department is searching for a missing girl.

According to the HPD, Lexi Thibodeaux voluntarily left home on Monday.

She stands 5'3 and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.