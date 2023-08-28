Officials identify victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting

Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40, was booked into the Harrison County Jail for murder.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department has identified a victim and suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the MPD, around 9 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Francis St. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they detained Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40.

The victim, identified as Russell Dale Crawford Shyne, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Russell Shyne," the MPD said. "Our officers acted swiftly to control the situation, ensuring that no further harm would come to community members," said Cliff Carruth, Marshall Chief of Police, “I would like to thank the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to assist our officers at the scene and at the hospital.”