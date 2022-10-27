Injuries reported, people trapped after multi-vehicle wreck involving dump truck on I-20 in Van

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN, Texas — Officials are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash with occupants trapped inside vehicles.

According to the Van Fire Dept., a dump truck involved in the wreck overturned which has caused a closure of I-20, near FM 314.

The Fire Department is on scene of a multi vehicle accident with patients trapped in a vehicle. Significant delays are expected. Traffic is being diverted to the eastbound 540 exit. Expect heavy traffic around FM 31-FM 1995.

Two people have been to a local hospital for treatment.