Kilgore police search for information regarding apartment shooting

Those with information about the persons involved in this incident are asked to contact Detective Justin Murphy.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after an apartment building was struck gunfire last weekend.

Police said the incident happened at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex on Nov. 12 between between 8:45 and 9 p.m. a person shot an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive.