Kilgore police search for information regarding apartment shooting

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after an apartment building was struck gunfire last weekend.
Police said the incident happened at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex on Nov. 12 between between 8:45 and 9 p.m. a person shot an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive.
Those with information about the people involved in this incident are asked to contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@CityofKilgore.com.