Report: Man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting threatened deputy with gun, didn't follow commands

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy while he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document.

A report from the Texas Attorney General's Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4.

According to the report, Wood County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area around 5:40 p.m. after the Texas Department of Public Safety requested help regarding a “vehicle rollover with a possibly intoxicated male driver trying to flee on foot.”

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, later identified as Hodges, and directed him to an ambulance to receive treatment. Hodges then ran out of the ambulance and got a gun out of his vehicle, the document read.

Investigators write in the document that Hodges held the gun to his head and told the deputies to kill him or he would do it. The deputies attempted to deescalate the situation, such as by deploying a less-lethal Taser device.

The report explained the use of the Taser didn't help in getting Hodges to drop his weapon. Hodges then sat down, continuing to point the gun at his head.

Deputies gave verbal commands asking Hodges to put the weapon down, but he started pointing the gun at a deputy, the document stated.

"The deputy fired his weapon in order to protect his own life, as well as the lives of the other emergency services personnel in the immediate area, injuring the subject," the report explained.

The deputy kept giving verbal commands to Hodges, who reached for his weapon again, which caused the deputy to shoot his gun, according to the document.

Once Hodges stopped reaching for his gun, the deputies rushed to detain him and yelled for paramedics to help him. Hodges was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the AG report read.

In the report, Hodges' cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds. The document also notes that Hodges was intoxicated and made suicidal statements.

If he had been charged with an offense, Hodges would've been arrested on aggravated assault of a public servant, the report stated.