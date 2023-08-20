Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter halting intakes due to full capacity

LUFKIN, Texas — The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is halting new intakes this week because it is at capacity.
The shelter has met the 90% adoption rate in order to be considered a no-kill shelter.
At this time the staff is currently working overtime to find new homes for pets in need.
For the rest of the month, the adoption fees are only $40 which includes spay and neuter, shots and microchipping.
If you are interested in adopting a pet visit this website for more information.
People who would like to help the shelter's cause can call (936) 633-0218 or visit online at city of Lufkin.