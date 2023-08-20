Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter halting intakes due to full capacity

For the rest of the month, the adoption fees are only $40 which includes spay and neuter, shots and microchipping.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is halting new intakes this week because it is at capacity.

The shelter has met the 90% adoption rate in order to be considered a no-kill shelter.

At this time the staff is currently working overtime to find new homes for pets in need.

For the rest of the month, the adoption fees are only $40 which includes spay and neuter, shots and microchipping.

If you are interested in adopting a pet visit this website for more information.