LeTourneau students spend spring break building Habitat for Humanity home in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Members of a LeTourneau University club know they don’t have to travel far for a mission.
Students in the university’s Habitat Club recently spent spring break helping Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity build a home in Longview, although the group has been providing volunteers to Habitat for years.
Spring Hill High School graduate Wyatt Simpson, who helped this past week with the build on a Walnut Street home, said it was hit turn in the rotation.
