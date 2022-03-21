x
LeTourneau students spend spring break building Habitat for Humanity home in Longview

Students in the university’s Habitat Club recently spent spring break helping Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Members of a LeTourneau University club know they don’t have to travel far for a mission.

Students in the university’s Habitat Club recently spent spring break helping Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity build a home in Longview, although the group has been providing volunteers to Habitat for years.

Spring Hill High School graduate Wyatt Simpson, who helped this past week with the build on a Walnut Street home, said it was hit turn in the rotation.

