Lindale High School speech and debate teacher earns national board certification, could be awarded extra pay from state

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale High School's speech and debate teacher was recently recognized for completing one of the most respected professional certification available in education.

JP Fugler completed the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards program, which will allow him to receive extra pay through Teacher Incentive Allotment funds from the state, Lindale ISD announced this week.

“Becoming a National Board Certified teacher is a milestone in my career as an educator,” Fugler said. “The process is rigorous and by no means a guarantee. I learned about my weaknesses in the classroom and where I could grow. The reflective practice this process required challenged me like nothing else.”

According to Lindale ISD, the purpose of the National Board Certification is develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and increase improvements for schools nationwide.

Fugler said this accomplishment is the greatest professional development of his career.

“This achievement is about becoming a better educator for my students because they deserve it," Fugler said.

Lindale ISD said National Board Certified teachers earn a recognized designation on their Texas educator certificate.