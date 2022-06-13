x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lindale police search for armed, dangerous man accused of stealing vehicle

Police suggest that area residents lock their vehicles and remove any valuables as he is possibly looking for a vehicle to steal and leave the area.

More Videos

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is searching for a man who officials say is looking to steal a vehicle and considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers are searching in the area of County Roads 433 and 471 for a Black man wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. He is possibly wearing a black bandana. 

Police suggest that area residents lock their vehicles and remove any valuables as he is possibly looking for a vehicle to steal and leave the area.

Officers also believe the man was a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late Sunday night.

Those who have information or see this man should not contact him but call 911 instead, police said.

RELATED: Tyler police officers search for suspect in sexual assault case

RELATED: Smith County authorities search for man accused of threatening clerk, customer with gun during robbery