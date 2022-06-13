Lindale police search for armed, dangerous man accused of stealing vehicle

Police suggest that area residents lock their vehicles and remove any valuables as he is possibly looking for a vehicle to steal and leave the area.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is searching for a man who officials say is looking to steal a vehicle and considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers are searching in the area of County Roads 433 and 471 for a Black man wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. He is possibly wearing a black bandana.

Officers also believe the man was a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late Sunday night.