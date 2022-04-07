Inflation is affecting some Fourth of July plans others not so much

Many families had to rethink their Fourth of July plans with inflation affecting their wallet.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — While lots of people will go to the fireworks shows tonight, many others had parties of their own today.

CBS19 spoke to some families about whether inflation affected their Fourth of July plans.

For the Cisneros family, food and fun were on the menu at Tyler State Park.

"We just like doing stuff like this, like to keep the family together," said Juan Cisneros, Fourth of July parkgoer.

With the price of everything going up from gas to groceries, some families, like the Cisneros, tell us they’re trying to put family first.

"We said we’re all going to pitch in. We didn’t think about the gas or what the cost of meat was," Cisneros said. "We just like to hang out and have a good time."

And they weren’t the only ones who decided to drive out of town for the Fourth of July. The Esposito family came from Copperas Cove, but had to make some compromises for their three-hour travel.

"There’s a lot of us so we wanted to bring two cars but we had to bring one car because I don’t have enough money to pay for gas for two cars. So yeah, we thought about it," said a member from the Esposito family.

Other families however, decided to have a little staycation here in East Texas.

"Yes, it was cheaper to stay here and not have to go out of state," said Yolanda Torres, a Lindale resident.

But these parkgoers said spending time together and staying cool were more important than how much money they had to spend.

"We have a lot of drinks, waters [to stay] hydrated. Oranges, fresh fruit and then getting in the lake," said Stephanie Gonzalez, another parkgoer celebrating the Fourth of July.