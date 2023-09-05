Longview ISD math teacher named one of three finalists for state teacher of the year

Griffin has taught at Foster Middle School in Longview for two years, and in Texas public schools since 2009.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Schrundagale Griffith, a sixth-grade math teacher at Foster Middle School, has been named one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Griffin has taught at Foster for two years, and in Texas public schools since 2009. She says she prides herself on helping her students discover the joy of learning through exploration and discovery, trial and error, and productive struggle.

"Students can learn from what they do right, and what they have done wrong. Creating a safe place for students to learn is and will always be my goal," she said.