x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longview man killed on Interstate 20 in Harrison County

The fatal crash occurred on Saturday morning.

More Videos

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Saturday when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Stephen C. Stec, 21, was pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said a preliminary investigation shows that around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Stec was driving west on I-20 about four miles east of Marshall when he "failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median." 

DPS said the SUV slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on its passenger side. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out