Longview PD proposes partnership to fight gun violence

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is working on getting more guns off the street, and they’re asking Longview's City Council to approve a proposal that will help them achieve this.

"We have worked with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) on a routine basis for a few years and ATF approached us on joining the task force," Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said.

Boone said joining the Deep East Texas Regional Violent Crime Task Force will allow Longview Police officers to go beyond the city borders to reduce gun violence in the area.

"We have the ability to go beyond just the city limits of Longview and reach out and try to really stop it," Boone said.

The city council will look at this proposal and if approved, it will allow the police department to receive additional resources when it comes to prosecuting gun violence cases.

"It gives us options between state prosecution and federal prosecution in these type of cases that we take whichever avenue is going to be the best course," Boone said.

The overall goal of the partnership is to reduce the risk to public safety when it comes to gun violence and criminal organizations, like gangs. A partnership that will enhance what the Longview Police department is already doing.

"We already have our officers out here, working hard to get guns off the street that don’t belong. But when you have a partnership with the ATF, they just have more officers and more resources," Boone said.

Boone said the resources will hopefully lead them to stop other types of crimes in the city.