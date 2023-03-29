Athens man accused of impersonating police officer at Henderson County Livestock Show, stalking high school girls

A LaPoynor ISD agriculture teacher reported to Sheriff Hillhouse that a man, who was later identified as Browning, had been following high school girls.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An Athens man was arrested for accusations of impersonating a Winnsboro police officer at the Henderson County Livestock Show and following high school girls around last week, documents show.

Dallas Foy Browning, 27, is charged with impersonating a peace officer and he was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Tuesday. His bond is set at $100,000, according to online jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Browning approached Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse saying that he was an officer for the Winnsboro Police Department and he saw a male jail trusty put tobacco in his pants.

Browning told Hillhouse that he just wanted Hillhouse to know, and the sheriff overheard Browning tell another officer that he’s a Winnsboro police officer who works the night shift, the affidavit said.

Browning asked Hillhouse if he could ride along with deputies and could he carry his personal firearm on duty if he applied and was hired at the HCSO. Browning also claimed that he had been shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop while working as a Winnsboro officer, according to the document.

The next day, a LaPoynor ISD agriculture teacher reported to Hillhouse that a man had been following high school girls for the past couple days. She showed Hillhouse a photo of the man, who the sheriff identified as Browning, the affidavit read.

Hillhouse asked his chief deputy to request Browning’s law enforcement credentials, but Browning said he didn’t have them on his person.