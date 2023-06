David Thompson is accused of killing Jaci Wilkerson, 40, on May 25 at a Tyler apartment in a violent attack with a machete.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of murdering a mother of four is now asking for a bail reduction.

David Thompson is accused of killing Jaci Wilkerson, 40, on May 25 at a Tyler apartment in a violent attack with a machete. A grand jury indicted Thompson on the charge in September.

Court documents showed Thompson, who was arrested in May 2022 on the murder charge, is suspected of “striking, cutting and jabbing” Wilkerson with a machete.