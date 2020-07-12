Lufkin man arrested after punching officer in face

The three suspects are accused of stealing a white 2018 Ford Fusion in Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas — One of three suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle and led Lufkin police on a chase was arrested after punching an officer in the face.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Billy Horace, 21, of Lufkin, and two others are accused of stealing a white 2018 Ford Fusion that was reported stolen from a home early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Lost Pines Circle.

Around the same time, there were also reports of vehicle burglaries in the Brookhollow subdivision – one in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive and another in the 100 block of Bending Oak Street.

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper was assisting in patrolling the Brookhollow area for the burglary suspects when he got into a pursuit with the stolen Ford Fusion at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Three black males jumped out of the car near Water Oak at Spanish Moss Drive and ran on foot. Officers spent the next couple of hours searching for the suspects, but they were unable to locate them.

At around 6:15 a.m., an officer who had been involved in the search was on his way home and still in uniform, when he saw two men who matched the suspect descriptions walking down Old Union Road, away from the Brookhollow subdivision.

The officer called for backup and followed the men to a nearby gas station where he saw them asking random people for a ride.

The officer confronted the suspects before on-duty officers arrived. That is when Horace resisted and punched the officer in the mouth and face. The other suspect ran and was not located.

The officer managed to take Horace into custody. The officer suffered a busted lip along with swelling and redness to his face.

At the time of his arrest, Horace was in possession of a backpack with two pistols with ammo, work-style gloves, two flashlights, a manicure set and a cellphone. Horace was charged with assault of a public servant and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Two additional motor vehicles were reported in the 1500 block of Wildbriar Drive Sunday morning. Officers believe they are connected to this incident.