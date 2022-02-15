Marshall police searching for juvenile in connection with 16-year-old's shooting death

“Our detectives have been working diligently to identify the shooter in the senseless murder at City Park Saturday night," Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police Department detectives are searching for a juvenile who police believe shot and killed a 16-year-old boy Saturday night at a local park.

Police said detectives obtained an order to pick up an unidentified juvenile for murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and riot participation in connection with the fatal shooting.

On Saturday night, police officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the neck. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because of the suspect's age, police said the person cannot be named. Those with information are asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.