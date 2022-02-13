East Texas teen dead after being shot in neck

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

MARSHALL, Texas — A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting at a Marshall park.

According to the Marshall Police Dept., around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, City of Marshall Emergency Communications Center received calls a teen had been shot at City Park located at 200 Pope St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the neck. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were called out and began a homicide investigation. The MPD says they worked through the night.

"We ask that anyone with information that has not spoken to our detectives, please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4745," the MPD said in a statement. "If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime stoppers at 903-935-9969."