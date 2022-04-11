Marshall police seeking information after shooting involving woman, 2 kids

Police said officers saw the vehicle was occupied by a woman and two small kids and the car was "riddled with bullet holes."

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public's help in gathering information in connection with a shooting involving a woman and two small children Sunday night.

According to police, reports about a shooting came in after 8 p.m. when shots were heard from the Marshall Convention Center. Officers went to Bell Street, where they saw a red Dodge Charger approaching at a high rate of speed.

After bringing the woman and her two children into the convention center, police determined they suffered only minor injuries from broken glass.

Investigators located multiple shell casings in the roadway and processed the scene, and they do not believe that the woman and her children were the intended targets, police said.

Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth asked that anyone in the area of Woodland Road and South Garrett who may have seen something, heard something, or has surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the vehicle involved to contact the police department at 903-935-4575.

“This violence must end in our city. Families should not fear a random attack while driving home from grocery shopping or while they are simply relaxing in their homes. No one should be shooting up vehicles, but shooting multiple rounds into a vehicle when you have no idea who is inside of that vehicle is the pinnacle of recklessness," Carruth said. "This type of violence will not be tolerated and the Marshall Police Department will bring all of our resources to bear in order to bring those responsible to justice."