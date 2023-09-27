Mineola ISD offers English classes to Spanish-speaking adults to bridge language barriers

Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said he hopes these classes encourage adults to get involved in their student’s school life without feeling intimidated.

MINEOLA, Texas — Classes are underway at Mineola ISD for non-English speaking adults as an outreach to get more involved with the Hispanic families whose children attend their district.

The school district's English as a Secondary Language program teaches adults looking to learn the English language how to read, write and communicate.

Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said it mainly focuses on Spanish-speaking adults and hopes these classes encourage them to get involved in their student’s school life without feeling intimidated.

He said the Hispanic population at the school district has continuously grown and that the program was a major success last year.

"We want our parents to be engaged. We want all of our kids parents to be engaged," Mize said. "It's important that they know what's happening at the school and how we can all work together to benefit that kid.

He added that it takes everyone coming together and meeting whatever language needs or barriers there may be.

"We need to be able to break down those barriers, and this is a good way to be able to do that," Mize said.