Motorcyclist flown to Tyler hospital after crashing into deer in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital after a collision with a deer Sunday afternoon in Cherokee County.

According to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department (LLVFD), officials responded to the scene of the crash around 4:45 p.m. in the 8900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 323, about half-a-mile inside the Cherokee County line.

The LLVFD says the motorcycle crashed into the deer and the driver was thrown from head-first from the bike.

"He suffered possible broken ribs due to the blunt force trauma to the chest," the LLVFD said. "He also suffered cuts and contusions to both hands as his gloves were ripped off by the pavement."

The motorcyclist was flown from the scene to a Tyler hospital for treatment