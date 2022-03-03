Nacogdoches Police will be participating in TXDOT STEP Program to decrease alcohol related crashes during Spring Break

The STEP Program reduces the number of alcohol related crashes and increase public safety by increasing patrols in certain areas within the city.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — On March 4th through the 20th, The Nacogdoches Police Department will begin to participate in TXDOT's STEP Program.

The STEP Program reduces the number of alcohol related crashes and increase public safety by increasing patrols in certain areas within the city of Nacogdoches.

The Nacogdoches Police Department is receiving grant funding from TXDOT for selective traffic enforcement in areas identified by the state to have increased accidents related to alcohol.

Areas that officers will begin to target in Nacogdoches include most of South St (US 59 South), Austin St, N. University Dr, North St, Pearl St and many streets near those listed.