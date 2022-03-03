x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nacogdoches Police will be participating in TXDOT STEP Program to decrease alcohol related crashes during Spring Break

The STEP Program reduces the number of alcohol related crashes and increase public safety by increasing patrols in certain areas within the city.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — On March 4th through the 20th, The Nacogdoches Police Department will begin to participate in TXDOT's STEP Program.

The STEP Program reduces the number of alcohol related crashes and increase public safety by increasing patrols in certain areas within the city of Nacogdoches.

The Nacogdoches Police Department is receiving grant funding from TXDOT for selective traffic enforcement in areas identified by the state to have increased accidents related to alcohol. 

Areas that officers will begin to target in Nacogdoches include most of South St (US 59 South), Austin St, N. University Dr, North St, Pearl St and many streets near those listed. 

TXDOT STEP Program's goal is to increase public safety for our citizens through education, deterrence, and voluntary compliance.

RELATED: Nacogdoches County Jail labeled non-compliant due to exceeding inmate housing capacity

RELATED: Former correctional officers from Nacogdoches have been indicted

In Other News

East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Kase Johnston