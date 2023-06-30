New details in Tyler woman's murder as her brother speaks about the investigation for the first time

Robert Baldinell spoked about his sister for the first time and he said she was everything to his family.

TYLER, Texas — Paula Belonga vanished over Easter weekend and was last seen alive on April 7th after leaving her apartment complex on Paluxy Drive in Tyler. A friend called officials when she didn't show up to an event she planned to attend on Easter weekend.

Investigators believe Belonga is dead. The U.S. Marshals arrested Jesse Lee Williams, 40, after officials obtained evidence allegedly pointing to Williams' involvement. He is currently booked at the Smith County Jail with a bond set at $750,000.

Belonga's brother, Robert Baldinell, spoked about his sister for the first time. He said she was everything to his family.

"My sister was my best friend growing up. My parents were in the military, and she was my travel partner. She was my playmate, she was everything," Baldinell said.

They're still asking themselves why someone took the life of Belonga.

"We still don’t know exactly everything and we’re not going to until the trial," Baldinell said.

The trial is months away but investigators continue to work on Belonga's case.

"After about three weeks, Tyler PD reached out to us and told us it was no longer a missing person case, it was going to be classified as a homicide," Baldinell said.

Arrest documents explained how investigators used GPS and phone data to link Williams to her death. Baldinell says they can't think of a motive as to why Williams could have killed his sister.

"We thought about this, and we talked about it and (we don't) really know him to figure out what the motive is, we just don’t know," Baldinell said.

Belonga and Williams' phones pinged on or near a public rest stop at 8226 South Highway 64 in Henderson. The rest stop is across from County Road 4148, which leads to a heavily wooded area of about 1,500 acres.

"The unimproved county roads that run throughout this property can be traversed by an automobile, however, the terrain would be difficult if driven in a sedan, but not impossible," the affidavit said.

The Tyler Police Department confirmed investigators and a couple of K9 dogs were searching for Belonga in a new area.

"Not finding the body, just drags out a lot longer and it makes to where there’s not the closure that you need," Baldinell said.

Officials responded to the wooded area to see if they could find any evidence of Williams or Belonga having been there. They say the color of the dirt roads matched the dirt and mud stuck on the sides of Belonga's vehicle, when it had been found.

"We get a little evidence, and we follow on that. This case, until it goes to prosecution, I’m sure we’ll find evidence because it’s constantly being worked and any leads that they’re still following to recover Paula," said Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.

"You know hopefully somebody will find her. It’s always a possibility and that’s kind of what we’re hoping her, that she is found," Baldinell said.

Until then, Baldinell hopes justice is served as they continue to celebrate her life and hope for closure.