New living development coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A new community apartment living complex will be coming soon to the south Tyler area offering a relaxed and peaceful environment.

The new apartment community, Wayfare – Cumberland Park, will be a 50 acre property with 272 single-story one and two bedroom units with garages included; all garages will be electric vehicle ready with a dedicated 220v outlet, according to Leasing and Marketing Director for IMS Management Austin Disharoon who is overseeing the project.

“The complex is planned to be completed in six phases, with the first phase expected to be finished in mid-October,” Disharoon said. “The final phase is anticipated to be completed by the end of spring of 2024.”