OFFICIALS: 2-vehicle crash leads to 18-wheeler crashing into church in Ponta

According to DPS, one vehicle rolled over and an 18-wheeler crashed into the Ponta Baptist Church at the intersection of Highways 110 and 204.

PONTA, Texas — A two-vehicle wreck resulted in an 18-wheeler crashing into a church's fellowship hall in Ponta Monday afternoon.

Sources told CBS19 both drivers were checked by EMS and didn't receive any injuries. The Rusk and Gallatin Fire Departments were on the scene assisting in the crash.

Currently, the DPS continues to investigate the crash.