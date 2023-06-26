x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

OFFICIALS: 2-vehicle crash leads to 18-wheeler crashing into church in Ponta

According to DPS, one vehicle rolled over and an 18-wheeler crashed into the Ponta Baptist Church at the intersection of Highways 110 and 204.

More Videos

PONTA, Texas — A two-vehicle wreck resulted in an 18-wheeler crashing into a church's fellowship hall in Ponta Monday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one vehicle rolled over and an 18-wheeler crashed into the Ponta Baptist Church at the intersection of Highways 110 and 204. 

Credit: Texas DPS
DPS investigating 1 vehicle rolled over and an 18-wheeler ran inside into the Ponta Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Sources told CBS19 both drivers were checked by EMS and didn't receive any injuries. The Rusk and Gallatin Fire Departments were on the scene assisting in the crash.

Currently, the DPS continues to investigate the crash.

CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out