The district says students have returned to campus and the employee is stable.

BIG SANDY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Big Sandy ISD staff member had a medical emergency while they and students were returning to campus.

According to BSISD, the school vehicle was able to get to the side of the road safely.

"Thank you to local first responders and our students for remaining calm," BSISD said.

