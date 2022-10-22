Officials continue to search for the suspects involved in a shooting in Tyler

CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — One person is in surgery with gunshot injuries at a local hospital after a shooting in Tyler.

Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene at the 2400 block North of Broadway Avenue with a victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.

Officials said the witnesses say two suspects ran after the shooting.