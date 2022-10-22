Officials continue to search for the suspects involved in a shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — One person is in surgery with gunshot injuries at a local hospital after a shooting in Tyler.
Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene at the 2400 block North of Broadway Avenue with a victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
Officials said the witnesses say two suspects ran after the shooting.
The investigation continues and CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
