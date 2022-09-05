Officials investigating after new house under construction catches fire in Henderson County

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office and those with any information can contact the fire marshal's office.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after crews extinguished an early Monday morning fire at a new house under construction.

Around 5 a.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove and found a new house under construction with fire coming through the roof.

No one was injured and the blaze was under control in about 10 minutes. Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire helped extinguish the fire.