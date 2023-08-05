2 dead after crash involving motorcycle, vehicle on FM 346 in Smith County

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash on FM 346 in Smith County.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the crash occurred near the intersection of CR 188 shortly before 2 p.m.

Officials received a call around 1:38 p.m. in reference to the accident.