2 dead after crash involving motorcycle, vehicle on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash on FM 346 in Smith County.
According to CBS19 crews on scene, the crash occurred near the intersection of CR 188 shortly before 2 p.m.
Officials received a call around 1:38 p.m. in reference to the accident.
Upon investigating the scene, officials unveiled there were two riders on the motorcycle that hit the vehicle. There was also a second vehicle involved in the wreck.
The Smith County Emergency Services, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Flint Fire Department are responding.
Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.