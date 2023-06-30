Crockett Police seize 27 animals from unlivable conditions

The Houston Humane Society and the Crockett Police Department removed 15 dogs, 6 cats, 3 chickens, 2 ducks, and 1 turkey.

CROCKETT, Texas — Officers seized 27 animals from a property in Crockett Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Crockett Texas Police Department, officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 1000 block of West Houston Avenue.

In an unrelated investigation, officers found multiple animals living in poor conditions. This lead officers to obtain a search and seizure warrant for this property.

The Houston Humane Society and the Crockett Police Department removed 15 dogs, 6 cats, 3 chickens, 2 ducks, and 1 turkey.

Officers said the animals were taken to the Houston Humane Society facility to be tested and taken care of until a disposition is made by the court.

The Crockett Police Department will continue to investigate and bring justice against those responsible for the mistreatment of theses animals. Criminal charges are expected to be given to those involved in this case.