Overton plans 150th celebration

OVERTON, Texas — Overton will celebrate 150 years since its founding with a three-day celebration of history and accomplishment Sept. 15-17.

The celebration coincides with Overton High School’s football homecoming that Friday, so all of the homecoming festivities are included in this historic event. Overton High School alumni are encouraged to attend homecoming and stay for the weekend to enjoy the celebration of their city.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the fun begins with a golf tournament, sponsored by the Overton Rotary Club, followed by the Overton ISD Homecoming activities. After the pep rally around noon, alumni activities and a campus tour are being planned for the afternoon, culminating in the football game at 7 p.m.