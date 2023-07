Officials say SH 204 is closed from US 84 to the Nacogdoches County line.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking traffic in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the semi overturned at SH 204 and US 84 in Reklaw.

Officials say SH 204 is closed from US 84 to the Nacogdoches County line.