Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County while away on a school trip on an improper educator/student relationship charge.

Arrest records show Alonso was transferred into the Anderson County Jail on Jan. 19.

Investigators said the relationship, including sexual contact with the student, began in 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teenager recently told the Palestine Police Department they became close to Alonso when he began comforting after a death in the student's family. At one point, the student felt like Alonso was a "father figure."

The affidavit said when the school shut down due to COVID-19, he would come to the student's house and take them to band practice. As time went on, Alonso progressively started touching the student inappropriately, which the victim said happened on multiple occasions.