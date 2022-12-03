Palestine firefighter injured in accidental shooting; fire department employee placed on leave

TYLER, Texas — The Palestine Police Dept. says a firefighter was injured when a handgun was “accidentally discharged” outside a fire station Saturday morning.



Around 10 a.m. officials responded to Palestine Fire Station #2, located at 107 Seventh St. on reports of an accidental shooting.



When officers arrived, they learned a firefighter had been struck in the “lower extremity” by a single round from a handgun.



The firefighter was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.



“Witnesses stated that a member of the department was outside of the station showing another firefighter a new handgun when it discharged, striking their co-worker in the leg,” the PPD said. “The handgun was stored in the personal vehicle of the Firefighter prior to the incident.”



The Investigation is ongoing and the fire department employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.